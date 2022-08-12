The International Boxing Association (IBA) has launched a LinkedIn advert for a new secretary general to replace István Kovács.

Atlanta 1996 gold medallist Kovács of Hungary left IBA last month as part of a restructure at the governing body, with Greek official George Yerolimpos taking over on an "ad interim" basis.

IBA began advertising for a permanent replacement on July 29, and has now turned to professional networking platform LinkedIn in search of applications.

The secretary general reports to IBA President Umar Kremlev and the Board of Directors, and is responsible for the management of the organisation's head office in Lausanne and the direction of administrative staff.

Ten responsibilities are listed under the role, including providing assistance with the "implementation of decisions taken by the Congress, the Board and the Committees of IBA".

The secretary general is also required to ensure "financial integrity" of IBA, "sell the IBA vision, protect and defend the IBA brand", and "supervise the storage and, where required, the retrieval of IBA's records and archives".

A further 11 qualification requirements are listed for candidates.

These include a "proven network of contacts within sports associations [and] the Olympic Movement", and "prior experience in a similar position in an International Sports Federation".

Fluency in English is also required, with a "working knowledge" of languages including French, Spanish and Russian a "real asset".

Hungarian official István Kovács left IBA last month ©IBA

Applications close on Monday (August 15), with 32 having already been submitted via LinkedIn.

Other recent changes at IBA have included Valeria Trabucchi moving from managing director to head of international relations, and former Boxing Scotland chief executive Chris Roberts becoming its new development director.

IBA has been led by Russian official Kremlev since December 2020, and he has overseen governance reforms and a change in the governing body's acronym from AIBA.

However, the IOC has expressed concerns over a sponsorship deal with Russian majority state-owned company Gazprom, and for the second consecutive Olympic Games, IBA has been stripped of its rights to organise boxing at Paris 2024.

This followed the controversy of its Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May, where the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit deemed Presidential challenger Boris van der Vorst one of the candidates ineligible to stand on the eve of elections.

Kremlev was re-elected unopposed, but following a Court of Arbitration for Sport challenge, a second Extraordinary Congress is due to be held in Armenian capital Yerevan on September 25 to decide on whether to re-stage the election.

IBA faces an ongoing battle to save its Olympic status, having been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.