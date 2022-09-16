France Judo has collaborated with Infront, naming it as its exclusive marketing partner as part of an updated strategy before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Infront will be responsible for creating marketing sponsorship packages for the governing body "designed to meet the various objectives and challenges of brands."

Infront aims to utilise both traditional and innovative methods which are hoped to offer brands broad visibility on the judogi of French judokas.

"For many months now we have been working on new structuring projects for French judo, from the Judo Pro League to the 1,000 dojos and the organisation of two European championships in our country," said President of France Judo Stéphane Nomis.

"Today we are ready to present these projects to private companies, whose support will help us to take a new step forward; a mission that we are entrusting with great expectations and enthusiasm to Infront France, whose know-how in this area has never been in doubt."

The company will also assist France Judo in its corporate social responsibility commitments through "unique and tailor-made content."

France Judo is looking to build on its success from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where it won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals before also claiming a silver and bronze at the Paralympic Games.

"With the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, an ultra-positive sporting dynamic among both men and women and a constantly growing number of licence holders, France Judo is clearly a major strategic visibility and storytelling asset for brands," said Jean-François Jeanne, managing director of Infront France.

"We are particularly happy and proud to be able to contribute to the development of this major sport in France and thank its President Mr. Stéphane Nomis for his trust."