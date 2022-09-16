Quadruple world title-winning bobsleigh pilot Elana Meyers Taylor has announced that she is expecting her second child.

The five-time Olympic medallist is already a parent to two-year-old Nico with fellow American push athlete Nic Taylor.

"Team Meyers Taylor 4-man hitting the ice soon," she wrote, taking to social media to share the news.

Elana Meyers Taylor is four-time Olympian having competed at Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

She won silver in the 2014 and 2018 two-woman competition with Lauryn Williams and Lauren Gibbs, respectively, before a runner-up medal in the Beijing 2022 monobob contest.

Vancouver 2010 and Beijing 2022 also saw her podium with bronze medals in the two-woman with respective partners Erin Pac and Sylvia Hoffman.

The 38-year-old also won the 2015 and 2017 World Championships titles in two-woman in addition to her mixed team triumphs in 2012 and 2013.

A further two silvers and two bronzes in the global event complete her career medal tally.

At the 2015 World Championships, Meyers Taylor made history by becoming the first woman to earn a spot on the US National Team competing with the men as a four-man bobsled pilot.

She went on to become the first woman to win a medal in international competition in a men's event.

That season she also won six of eight World Cup races and became the overall World Cup champion.

Meyers Taylor was recently elected by the USOPC Athletes Advisory Council (AAC) to serve as athlete representative on the Board of Directors with her four-year term set to begin on January 1 2023.

Nic Taylor's only World Championships experience came at Igls 2016, when he came 21st with the US' four-man team.

In the 2012-2013 season, he won bronze at the World Cup, also in Igls, with Steven Holcomb.