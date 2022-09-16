Anita Navin has been appointed as chair of the World Netball Coaching Advisory Panel (CAP) which is responsible for helping the governing body's chief executive and Board to implement their strategic plan.

Navin has been a member of the panel for two four-year terms and will replace World Netball Service Award winner Jill McIntosh in the role as she has reached the end of her third term, having been appointed in April 2018.

"It has been an honour to have chaired the Coaching Advisory Panel over many years," said the departing McIntosh.

"During this time I have worked alongside some very dedicated members of CAP.

"The panel has worked hard to develop the CAP coaching strategy and has implemented many coaching initiatives.

"We have tried as best we could to provide coaches worldwide with updated resources and the delivery of coaching seminars at many major events.

"It gives me great pride to hear that the online coaching hub will be launched later this year.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Anita as the new chair of CAP and wish her and the new members all the very best going forward."

Within World Netball, Navin has led on the development and implementation of the coaching strand of the World Netball Africa Coaching and Officiating Framework.

I'm grateful for this opportunity to support World Netball as Chair of the Coaching Panel at such an exciting time for netball

She has also recently completed a doctorate in netball coaching and was named UK Coach Educator of the Year "for her commitment to coach development" with England Netball.

"On behalf of the World Netball team I would like to thank Jill for her significant contribution to international netball," said World Netball President Liz Nicholl.

"In Jill's time as chair, she has led the development of the CAP coaching strategy and the implementation of a wide variety of coaching initiatives including the creation and delivery of coaching resources and courses around the world.

"Jill has also led the start of the creation of an online coaching hub which will be launched later this year.

"Thank you, Jill for your hard work and commitment.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Anita on being appointed as the new Chair.

"We look forward to working with you to continue to support our members and develop coaching levels worldwide."

Outside of netball, Navin has worked with many other sports governing bodies such as British Rowing, British Tennis, the Football Association, and British Equestrian where she was involved in the delivery of coach development activities.