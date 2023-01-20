British runner spurns chance to compete at World Cross Country Championships in Australia after refusal to fly

A young British athlete has turned down the opportunity to represent her country at next month’s World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Australia because of her concerns that a long plane journey would have on the environment.

Innes FitzGerald, Britain’s leading junior female endurance athlete, has written to UK Athletics to ask not to be considered for the team for the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Athletics Weekly reported.

"The reality of the travel fills me with deep concern," she wrote to the national governing body.

The 16-year-old from Devon placed fourth in the under-20 women’s race at last month’s European Cross Country Championships in Turin against much older rivals.

FitzGerald revealed afterwards that she had travelled to Italy from her home in Exeter by train because of her reluctance to fly.

Champions for Earth, an organisation for environmentally friendly athletes co-founded by Britain’s London 2012 Olympic canoe slalom champion Etienne Stott, described it as a "tortured decision to decline" a spot on the team at the event on February 18.

"To have the opportunity to compete for Great Britain in Australia is a privilege," FitzGerald wrote in her letter to UK Athletics.

“When I started running, the prospect of me competing in the World Cross Country Championships would have seemed merely a dream.

"However, the reality of the travel fills me with deep concern.

"I was just nine when the COP21 Paris Climate agreement was signed. Now, eight years on, and global emissions have been steadily increasing, sending us on a path to climate catastrophe.

"Turning this around is only possible through transformational change from collective and personal action.

“I would never be comfortable flying in the knowledge that people could be losing their livelihoods, homes and loved ones as a result.

“The least I can do is voice my solidarity with those suffering on the front line of climate breakdown.

“Coming to a decision has not been easy, however little compares to the grief I would feel taking the flight."

On her trip to Italy for the European Cross Country Championships, FitzGerald took an overnight coach to Lille before catching a train to Turin via Paris.

Her family took folding bikes to ride the 20 minutes or so between stations in order to keep costs down.

“Environmentally I didn’t want to fly. I think it [the trip to Turin] took about 20 hours.”



"My family is as environmentally minded as I am," FitzGerald said, Athletics Weekly reported.

"We live in a passive house on a small holding growing fruit and vegetables.

"So, my dad was happy for us not to fly.

"Aviation is the most energy intensive activity we can do and explodes a person’s carbon footprint.

"I don’t want that on my conscience."

"The Exeter Harriers runner is a champion in more ways than one, winning impressively on the running track and in the world of environmental protection. Innes was crowned the 2022 Youth ‘Champion For Earth’ for her commitment to pursuing her sporting goals as sustainably as possible," Champions for Earth added.

FitzGerald also turned down the opportunity to compete at the European Under-18 Championships in Jerusalem but, again, she ruled out doing it due to concern over flight emissions.

"She is looking for sponsors and supporters who can help her with the more expensive public transport, accommodation and eco-friendly kit that she requires," Champions for Earth said.

"It is clear that Innes has the steely determination and focus, combined with the courage and clarity to face a reality quite different to athletes of previous generations.

"As a young person with Olympic dreams growing up during a climate and ecological emergency, she is balancing the dream of one day becoming a champion of the world, with a determination to be a champion for earth."