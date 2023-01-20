Świątek, Pegula and Gauff record dominant wins in Australian Open third round

The third round of the Australian Open started today, with Polish world number one Iga Świątek and Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff thrashing their opponents, as day five proved a more profitable one for seeded players.

Świątek had her most comfortable victory of the tournament so far against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucșa, who delivered an upset against Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

The top seed thrashed the Spaniard in just 55 minutes, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Her fourth-round opponent is Kazakhstan's 22nd seed Elena Rybakina - last year's Wimbledon champion - who defeated American 13th seed Danielle Collins 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Third seed Pegula provided joy for the United States, dismantling Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk easily 6-0, 6-2, meaning her next opponent is Czech number 20 Barbora Krejčíková, who won 6-2, 6-3 against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

Seventh seed Gauff defeated compatriot Bernada Pera 6-3, 6-2, and now faces Latvian 17th seed Jeļena Ostapenko - who ran out a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Kateryna Baindl, the third Ukrainian in action in the women's singles today.

There was an upset later in the day, with Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari losing to world number 84 Zhu Lin of China 7-6, 1-6, 6-4.

Zhu has made the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time where she is set to take on 24th seed Victoria Azarenka, playing as a neutral, who came from a set down to beat American 10th seed Madison Keys 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda eliminated seventh seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets ©Getty Images

A couple of shocks came in the men's singles, with the two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, playing as a neutral, unable to make a third in-a-row after losing in straight sets to American 29th seed Sebastian Korda 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Korda's next opponent is Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz who won in five sets 7-6, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 over 20th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Unseeded young Czech Jiří Lehečka made the fourth-round for the first time, beating British 11th seed Cameron Norrie 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the other upset of the day.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a showdown against Canadian sixth seed Félix Auger-Aliassime.

He won 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over Argentina's 28th seed Francisco Cerúndolo.

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had no issue beating Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets 6-2, 7-6, 6-3, but his next-round opponent Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner had to come from two sets down to beat Hungarian Márton Fucsovics 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

Japanese 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka defeated American Mackenzie McDonald - top seed Rafael Nadal's conqueror - with relative ease by a 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 score.

Eighteenth seed Karen Khachanov, playing as a neutral, won an exciting fourth-set tiebreaker to beat American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 to also progress.