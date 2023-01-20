France reveal plan to use Paris 2024 as opportunity to promote esports in country

France has launched plans to build a "national esports eco-system" to help the industry grow and develop before next year’s Olympics in Paris, where a major event is set to be held alongside the Games.

It will consist of an "Olympic Esports Week," France Esports President Désiré Koussawo announced.

Its format is due to be officially announced later this year following consultation between a committee set up by France Esports, Paris 2024 and the International Olympic Committee.

Koussawo announced the initiative after attending a special conference devoted to the development of esports with the country’s Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

A structure was also unveiled with the aim of helping make France a "big esports nation," as President Emmanuel Macron declared in September 2022.

It will aim to educate people and institutions on the industry, as well as strengthening communication between companies, esports organisations, and the Government.

To build an efficient structure, the French Government will collaborate with esports organisations and publishers, Oudéa-Castéra promised.

Additionally, international esports players can now apply for a visa dedicated to "talents" to compete in France for several years.

They could only apply for tourism visas or work visas previously, which led to delays in players competing in official leagues.

France Esports President Désiré Koussawo revealed plans about how they hope to use next year's Olympic Games in Paris to develop ©France Esports

"France, to shine, must strengthen its attractiveness in esports," Jean-Noël Barrot, the country’s Minister Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition and Telecommunications, told delegates attending the conference.

"From 2023, we show that the country is a host country for major international esports events.

"We will make this possible in particular by facilitating the use of the talent passport for high-level athletes."