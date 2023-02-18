UEFA has fined the Futsal Association of Ukraine (UAF) for fans' behaviour during a match against Russia at the European Futsal Championship last year.

The countries faced off in the semi-finals on February 4 less than three weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine when tensions were already raising, in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined the UAF €20,000 (£17,750/$21,300) for "provocative, offensive and prohibited chants" aimed at Russia.

Russian Futsal Association President Emil Aliyev has welcomed the decision but feels that further punishment should follow for the conduct of Ukraine's players.

"It is important in this case that the guilty party was found guilty," Aliyev told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"The participants of the match, UEFA employees, the Organising Committee of the tournament, TV viewers in many countries of the world heard and saw obvious violations by Ukrainian fans, aggressive and provocative behaviour.

"We saw how federations are punished and for much less obvious shouting or displaying various symbols.

"In our case, there was undisguised aggression, and it is not clear to us why it took more than a year to fix this."

Ukrainian fans reportedly chanted about Russian President Vladimir Putin during the match between the two countries ©Getty Images

The Ukrainian fans chanted about Russian President Vladimir Putin during the tournament at the Ziggo Dome in the Dutch city, it was reported, as well as "insults of the Russian people".

"We are satisfied with the fact of the decision, but at the same time we consider it to be lengthy and incomplete," Aliyev said.

"Incomplete in that the players and the delegation of the Ukrainian national team in that match refused to shake hands with our athletes.

"This norm was established by UEFA itself as one of the fundamental ones, it is reminded of at every pre-match meeting.

"This violation was not reflected in the final decision.

"By ignoring it, UEFA itself devalues its rules of regulation."