Paris 2024 name Lehanneur as Olympic and Paralympic Torch and Cauldron designer

Paris 2024 has announced that world-renowned designer Mathieu Lehanneur will create the Olympic and Paralympic Torches and Cauldrons.

The Torch design is due to be unveiled later this year.

Applicants were invited to demonstrate their understanding of the organisers’s creative ambition, and Lehanneur was chosen for his "poetic and highly symbolic approach, along with his ability to grasp the values and expectations of Paris 2024," according to Paris 2024.

Lehanneur is described by French officials as a "designer of eclectic, innovative masterpieces".

They added, "he works in a wide variety of creative fields ranging from object to architecture, art to product design, unique hand-crafted items to cutting-edge design technology.

"His projects combine innovation, magic, design, science, art and an ambition to enhance user well-being.

"Mathieu Lehanneur’s works stretch across countless fields of expression: projects linked to mobility (hybrid engine boat, foldable electric bike), street furniture, interior design for museums and shops, technological product design and exclusive works.

"His projects include a solar street lighting furniture concept launched during COP-21 in Paris and a plant home air filtration system created in partnership with Harvard University, based on a study developed by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

"For the latter project the multi award-winning designer was awarded the Best Invention Award by US magazine Popular Science."

Lehanneur’s works can be found showcased around the world, with exhibits in the Pompidou Centre in Paris, and the Museum Of Modern Art in New York.

"What a joy to be part of this adventure and what a responsibility to contribute to the history of the Games in this way," Lehanneur said.

"Partnering with Paris 2024 to design the Torches and Cauldrons means giving a visible form to a set of values and transforming a state of mind into iconic objects.

"Faster, Higher, Stronger…Together…my objective is to take this Olympic motto and add: more beautiful, lighter, more lavish…"

Mathieu Lehanneur's best known works include a plant home air filtration system created in partnership with Harvard University Bureau Mathieu Lehanneur

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, added: "In Mathieu Lehanneur, Paris 2024 has made another bold choice that reflects the audacious approach that we have adopted since the start.

"A pioneer who has worked with the world’s greatest, internationally renowned French designer Mathieu Lehanneur will bring all his creativity and his poetic approach to the Olympic and Paralympic torches and cauldrons, which are such great symbols of the Games."

For the Olympic Games, due to take place between July 26 and August 11, the flame is set to be lit by the sun’s rays at a ceremony held in the Temple of Hera at Olympia in Greece, site of the Ancient Games.

For the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held between August 28 and September 8, the flame is created at Stoke Mandeville in Britain, where the modern Paralympic Movement was born.

From each lighting point relays of Torchbearers will carry the respective flames through France to the Opening Ceremonies of each Games, where they will light the respective Cauldrons.

Details of the Olympic and Paralympic Torch-bearing routes will be released by the end of the year, Paris 2024 have promised.