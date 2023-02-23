Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has defended ticket prices for the Olympic Games, insisting that they are in line with London 2012 and World Cups in football and rugby.

Organisers have claimed that the ticketing approach is in line with the "Games Wide Open" motto, and have pointed to one million tickets available at €24 (£21/$25) and almost half for the general public being priced at €50 (£44/$53).

Tickets for sport climbing, fencing, judo, breaking, skateboarding, triathlon and BMX racing and freestyle have sold out since the launch of the first ticketing phase for three-session packs on February 15.

There has been criticism on social media over the ticketing prices, with approximately half of the €24 tickets unavailable to the general public having been reserved by the State and allocated for use by communities.

Some users were also confused by the "Make Your Games" packs in the first phase, which required them to put together a package involving three sessions from a range of sports.

Estanguet recognised that while "inevitably, there is frustration, we know it because we will not be able to serve everyone", there were "tens of thousands of people delighted with their purchases.

He also drew a comparison with ticket prices the last time the Summer Olympic Games were held in Europe in London 11 years ago.

"We are no more expensive than in London in 2012," Estanguet said speaking on RTL.

"This is the case for the football and rugby World Cups."

Tickets for seven sports including judo have sold out in the first ticketing phase for Paris 2024, but there has been criticism of the pricing structure ©Getty Images

Estanguet also pointed to demand for tickets, and the costs of attending events in other industries.

"When you go to see a big concert today, the seats are several hundred euros, for amusement parks it's the same," he said.

"The Games are once every 100 years.

"They are the greatest champions on the planet and they have value.

"And again, there is more demand than supply.

"We try to balance."

Estanguet revealed that €24 tickets remained available in sailing, rugby sevens, golf and football, and Paris 2024 has claimed the average cost of tickets sold during the first phase is €74 (£65/$79).

The three-time Olympic canoe slalom gold medallist insisted that the ticketing model aimed to ensure that organisers could manage a balanced budget for the Games.

"We have a million tickets at €24, in all sports," Estanguet said.

"We have 50 per cent of the tickets, that is to say five million tickets, at €50 and less.

"For what?

"Because we wanted an accessible ticket office.

"But that also means that, besides that, the other half of the tickets finance the organisation of the Games.

"It's a way to also balance the economic model."

Tony Estanguet insisted Paris 2024's tickets are "no more expensive" than London 2012 ©Getty Images

The first phase of ticket sales for Paris 2024 is due to run until March 15, with successful applicants in a ballot allocated a 48-hour window to secure their purchases.

The next phase devoted to single ticket sales is set to begin with registration for the draw from March 15 to April 20, with tickets for all sports and the Ceremonies going on sale on May 11.

Paralympic Games ticket sales are due to commence later this year.

Organisers expect to generate nearly €1.4 billion (£1.2 billion/$1.5 billion) in ticketing sales, including hospitality packages, equating to approximately one-third of the €4.4 billion (£3.9 billion/$4.7 billion).