Jean Todt, Honorary President of International Automobile Federation (FIA), was handed the Olympic Order by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The former rally driver received the IOC's highest honour possible, as President Bach praised Todt for his service to the Olympic movement.

"Your passion has always been motor sport." said Bach.

"First as a rally driver, later as a manager, driving legendary motor racing teams to ever greater success.

"During your presidency, you took the FIA to new heights as the definition of success expanded.

"Whereas on the race track success is measured by speed, agility and technical excellence, at the FIA you focused on strengthening the sustainability of motor sport.

"Making the world a better and safer place for all, this shared mission is at the heart of the cooperation between the IOC and FIA."

Jean Todt is a four-time champion at the World Rally Championships ©Getty Images

Todt has participated in World Rally Championships as a competitor and a manager.

He won four World Championships as a co-rally driver.

"I must confess that in my different achievements over the years, I have enjoyed observing and being inspired by what the IOC is doing," Todt said.

"I have always had great respect for the Olympic Movement and we clearly share a lot of values, integrity, humility and the desire to take action without boasting about it."

Todt was heavily involved in the #3500Lives road safety campaign, which aimed to promote road safety and was promoted at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

He is a founder and vice-president of the Brain Institute and a member of International Peace Institute.

The Frenchman also had a spell as a Public Affairs and Social Development through Sport Board member in the IOC.