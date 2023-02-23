Boycotts have not stopped the International Boxing Association (IBA) from announcing a huge prize money bag for the Women's World Championships.

Scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26, the IBA has confirmed a lucrative purse of $2.4 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) for the event.

Gold medallists in all 12 categories are in line to receive $100,000 (£83,235/€94,371) while silver medallists will earn $50,000 (£41,617/€47185) and bronze winners will get $25,000 (£20,808/€23,592).

"As an athlete-focused organisation, we are delighted to offer such a substantial prize fund, which will ensure the best of the best are rewarded for their achievements in New Delhi," IBA secretary general and chief executive George Yerolimpos said.

"The IBA Women’s World Championships in New Delhi is shaping up to be a truly memorable event, and we are looking forward to seeing some of the planet’s top female boxers going for gold."

IBA, led by Umar Kremlev, has come under scrutiny for lifting the ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers, allowing them to compete under their own flag, against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendations to not do so due the war in Ukraine.

This has led to many nations boycotting the men's and women's World Championships.

The United States was joined by Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Britain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada and Ukraine in boycotting the IBA Women's World Championships.

Some of them have also pulled out of the Men's World Championships, scheduled to be held in Tashkent from May 1 to 14.

A total of 77 countries have registered for the women's event in the Indian capital, according to IBA.

The world governing body for boxing has also agreed to fund athletes from countries boycotting the World Championships through its Financial Support Program to enable them to participate.

IBA claims this was done so that boxers are not victims of "the political games of a few National Federations".

IBA does not have the rights to conduct the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games due to governance issues.

The IOC has announced that the women's and men's World Championships will not be treated as qualifiers for the Summer Games in the French capital.