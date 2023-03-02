Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has revealed the country’s desire to provide bases for Ukrainian athletes impacted by the war to train for next year’s OIympics in Paris.

Faeser claimed that Germany wanted to "make it easy" for athletes from war-torn Ukraine to prepare for the Games scheduled to be held in fewer than 18 months’ time.

Germany provided a training base for Syrian athletes that fled their home country due to war prior to Rio 2016 and now hopes to support Ukrainians in the build-up to Paris 2024.

Faeser stressed that Germany was "showing solidarity" with Ukrainian athletes "hit hard by the horrific Russian war of aggression".

"We want to make our contribution to help Ukrainian sportsmen and women in their preparation,” Faeser said in a statement reported by Agence France-Presse.

"We will allow Ukrainian sportsmen and women to train in Germany and prepare for international competitions."

Ukranian athletes have been offered the opportunity to train in Germany before next year's Olympics ©Getty Images

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine is threatening to boycott Paris 2024 should Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to participate.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is explore a pathway for athletes from the two countries to compete under a neutral banner.

A group of 35 countries, including Germany and Olympic hosts France, have signed a statement expressing "serious concerns" over the participation of Russian and Belarusian competitors and called for greater clarity on the IOC's definition of neutrality.

Yesterday, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) underlined its opposition to the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, insisting "now is not the right time" to lift restrictions.

DOSB chief executive Torsten Burmester claimed sport faced a "dilemma that cannot be resolved" and said that there were "many open questions that need to be clarified" by the IOC before opening the door to athletes from Russia and Belarus.