Two names have popped up for the Presidency of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Europe, with elections set to take place on May 20.

Jorge Garbajosa, the President of the Spanish Basketball Federation, has thrown in his name for the post according to Marca.

Garbajosa will be up against Jean-Pierre Siutat, the President of the French Basketball Federation.

Whoever is elected to the helm of the continental body, the main concern is to address the ongoing conflict between FIBA and Euroleague Commercial Assets (ECA), a company that runs the EuroLeague competition.

FIBA and the ECA have been at loggerheads over the issue of clubs releasing players so they can compete for their countries.

Siutat, speaking to L'Equipe, have vowed to find a solution on the FIBA-ECA issue.

"This conflict [between the EuroLeague and FIBA] has lasted far too long," the Frenchman said.

"We have very high-quality international and club competitions, but we can't convert them financially.

Jean-Pierre Siutat will be the main rival for Spain's Jorge Garbajosa ©Getty Images

"We have to get together for the calendars and show respect for the players and referees.

"I will put all my energy into it."

Meanwhile, Garbajosa who won silver at Beijing 2008, is also known for his diplomatic skills with many in Europe expecting the Spaniard to solve the crisis.

However, the 45-year-old Garbajosa will have to step down from his current role if he is elected as FIBA Europe President.

He is also to call for elections for the Spanish federation, with former player and current competition director Elisa Aguilar tipped to replace him.

If Siutat is elected, he too would have to resign from the French federation, and the national governing body will have an interim head with vice-president Jean-Pierre Hunckler stepping in, until next elections in December 2024.

This will cover a key period for the French federation, with the Olympic Games happening in Paris next year.

Turgay Demirel from Turkey is the current President of FIBA Europe.