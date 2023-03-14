Exclusive: Matytsin term as FISU President could be extended until 2025 if resolution adopted

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is set to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly tomorrow, to decide whether to extend the term of its Executive Committee, including President Oleg Matytsin, until 2025.

The Extraordinary General Assembly is due to be held virtually tomorrow, with dates for the next General Assembly which will include elections, the only item due to be discussed.

A proposal to extend the Executive Committee's term length, including the post of President, from four years to six is set to be voted on.

Under the proposals, the next elections will be postponed until 2025, although if the proposal is defeated the elections will take place in November this year.

Speaking exclusively to insidethegames during the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond explained: "For two years, the Executive Board could not work because we cancelled all activities and all meetings in 2020 and 2021.

"The people in the Executive Committee said, 'okay we have been elected for four years but in the end we could only work for two years so why don't we extend the mandate to 2025 and move the election to 2025'.

"They had a mandate of four years and they wanted to be active for four years.

"It doesn't mean it will be accepted though".

FISU is set to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly in a virtual format tomorrow to discuss extending the term of its Executive Committee by two years ©FISU

Leonz Eder of Switzerland is the current Acting President of FISU with President Oleg Matytsin, who is also the Russian Sports Minister, forced to step aside from the Presidency in March 2021, in line with sanctions against Russia in response to the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme.

Under the sanctions, Russian Government officials were banned from holding positions at organisations which are signatories to the World Anti-Doping Code, which FISU is.

The World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions, reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport from four years to two, came to an end in December 2022.

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, Eder remains Acting President of FISU with Matytsin continuing to delegate his responsibilities.

Speaking last December, Matytsin claimed that he can "return at any time as soon as I deem it necessary to assume the duties of President".

Last month, Matytsin was placed on the United States sanctions list, one of several additions to the list on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to the sanctions, Matytsin said they would "in no way limit my activities as Sports Minister".

Matytsin was elected as President of FISU in 2015 before being re-elected for a second term in 2019.