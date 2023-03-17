More than half of French people cannot wait to attend Paris 2024 Olympics according to IPSOS survey

More than half of the 800 participants in an Ipsos digital survey say they cannot wait to attend the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to the survey 54 per cent are eager to attend the competition, with 18 to 34 year-olds and men the most represented.

Of those surveyed, 74 per cent say they intend to take an interest in the Games, while 26 per cent say they do not intend to follow the events at all.

The survey also asked participants what disciplines interested them most, following the first ticket purchase stage entitled Make Your Games, where fans were asked to put together packages involving three sessions from a range of sports.

Athletics lead with 51 per cent, followed by "game sports", for example football, badminton, tennis, basketball and handball, which accounted for 43 per cent, and "water sports", which accounted for 34 per cent.

Athletics was the sport that most interested participants in the first phase of Paris 2024 ticket sales ©Paris 2024

The first ticket buying phase ended on Wednesday (March 15), the same day as registration for the draw began for the second phase of sales, those of single tickets.

Only 35 per cent of those surveyed said they were aware of the draw without registering for it, while 50 per cent said they did not even realise the draw was an option.

Registration for the draw runs until April 20, with tickets for all sports and both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies going on sale from May 11.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has been forced to defend ticket prices in the face of criticism, while some users have expressed confusion over the opening purchase stage where they were required to put together packs of tickets.

The digital survey by IPSOS took place between February 22 and 24 among 800 people constituting a national sample representative of the French population.