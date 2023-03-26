Team Top-G has become the first Indian female squad to qualify for the global finals of the World Esports Championships after being crowned champion of the inaugural all female Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at the country's National Esports Championships.

The team was led by captain Swayambika Sachar as they beat Purr-ple 2-1 to become the first Indian female CS:GO team to qualify for World Esports Championships, due to take place in the in the Romanian city of Iași later this year.

She was joined by Shagufta Iqbal, Nidhi Salekar, Dilraj Kaur Matharu, Aastha Nangia, and Priyanka Choudhary.

"Winning the finals was an unreal feeling for all of us," said Sachar.

"We felt so many emotions before, after, and most importantly during the match and the adrenaline rush was on another level.

"Triumphing in this tournament and representing India on an international stage is a dream come true for all of us and we aim to prove on the world stage why we deserve this spot.

"We are grateful to the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for providing us with such an amazing opportunity and we truly appreciate the efforts put in by them to uplift women in esports."

Top-G dominated the map in the first battle as they sauntered to a 16-10 win.

Purr-ple struct back with a stunning comeback in the second to claim a 16-14 triumph but they could not complete the job as they fell 19-15 in the decider.

"It gives us immense joy to see a female team representing India at the World Esports Championships for the first time in history," said ESFI President Vinod Tiwari.

"The electrifying finals were a testament to the ability that our country’s female athletes possess and why ESFI has constantly been taking significant efforts to provide them with opportunities to display their talent and high-quality gameplay.

"We would like to congratulate Top-G on their remarkable accomplishment and look forward to them winning at the regional & global finals in Romania."

The World Esports Championships due to take place from August 24 to September 4 in a city known as the "Cultural Capital of Romania"