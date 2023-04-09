European fencers issue joint statement condemning IOC recommendation for Russians and Belarusians to return as neutrals

Athletes from the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) have issued a joint statement condemning the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition as neutrals.

At an International Fencing Federation (FIE) Extraordinary Congress earlier in the month, a vote to allow Russian and Belarusian fencers to compete as neutrals was passed by 89 votes to 46.

Teams were allowed to return by 85 votes to 51, while a vote to allow officials to return was passed by 88 votes to 48.

FIE tournaments in Germany, Poland and Finland have been cancelled after the nations refused to welcome Russian and Belarusian fencers to their events.

In a statement released on behalf of EFC athletes, fencers said they were disappointed at the IOC’s decision and claimed it "made no difference" whether fencers competed under their own flag or as a neutral athlete.

"Ideally, sports should be free from politics and conflict," the statement said.

"However, given the wellknown function of elite sports as a tool of domestic propaganda in Russia, it makes absolutely no difference whether a Russian or Belarussian fencer participates under the term ‘neutral athlete’.

"Especially in fencing, as everyone knows, it is impossible to separate a fencer from their country of representation on the international level.

European fencers argue it makes no difference whether Russian or Belarusian fencers participate as neutrals or under their own flags ©Getty Images

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their right to peace and stability, firmly condemning this war, causing immense human suffering and tragedy, with no end in sight.

"Far from their country and their families, Ukraine athletes are trying to continue their training in different parts of the world with great emotional difficulty.

"The unfairness of the situation is immense.

"Moreover, as an indirect consequence of the IOC's decision several nationalities will not be able to participate in the World Cup competitions due to their state-mandated boycotts.

"Especially at the beginning of the Olympic qualifier year, this could very well mean the end of a fencer’s career.

"Allowing such makes the previously noble sport of fencing morally inferior, with long-lasting negative impact to the image of our dear sport.

"We call on the EFC and all international sports organisations to support the decision to resume the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until the conflict is resolved."

Russian athletes and officials have been asked to indicate their club affiliations as part of conditions for them to return, with the Russian Fencing Federation hoping their athletes can be involved at a scheduled FIE Sabre Grand Prix in Seoul starting on April 27.

