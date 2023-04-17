Ireland expresses support for World Boxing after being absent from launch

Leading figures in the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) have expressed their support for the newly formed governing body World Boxing.

The organisation claimed it shares World Boxing's principles of keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement", putting the interests of athletes first, and delivering sporting integrity and fair competitions.

It also aligns with the aim to "create a competition structure designed in the best interests of the boxers" and to operate with "the strongest governance standards and transparent financial management."

"The Irish Athletic Boxing Association remains committed to its view that all members deserve a level playing field in tournaments run to the highest possible standard by an organisation which has their welfare, their futures, and their sport at its heart," said IABA President Gerry O'Mahony.

"All IABA boxers deserve the Olympic dream, and deserve to hold the hope and potential for climbing atop that podium.

"That can only continue to be possible for today’s Boy and Girl 1s, boxing their first ever national championships this week, with a global governing body which places the Olympic movement at its core."

IABA is in the Common Cause Alliance and has stated that it shares the principles of World Boxing ©Getty Images

The IABA is a member of the eight-strong Common Cause Alliance which was created to prioritise boxing's presence at the Olympic Games, which is in doubt from Los Angeles 2028 and not guaranteed for Paris 2024 due to a row over technical officials.

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport.

Since making its debut at Paris 1924, Irish boxers have won a total of 18 medals, including three gold for Michael Carruth in the men's welterweight at Barcelona 1992 and Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington in the women's lightweight at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, respectively.

There were questions over IABA's stance on World Boxing as it did not feature a representative in its launch.

Doubts of where its allegiances lie have been put to rest.

"In February, the IABA Board of Directors and Central Council took the decision not to contest the IBA Women's World Championships or the IBA Men's World Championships, as the IBA's practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure our sport's future," said IABA interim chair Tom Geraghty.

"Since that time, the IBA has not engaged in meaningful governance reform or implemented the recommendations of its own experts on fiscal responsibility, fair play, and inclusion."

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport with 18 medals, including gold at London 2012 for Katie Taylor ©Getty Images

World Boxing is currently led by an interim Executive Board before permanent appointments are made in the inaugural General Assembly in November.

It was established to rival the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the sport's governing body at the Olympic level.

The IBA shrugged off the creation of World Boxing as a "rogue organisation" with the intent "to destroy the integrity of the International Boxing Association".