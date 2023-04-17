Double Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, racing the Boston Marathon for the first time in his illustrious career, suffered a dramatic defeat in the rain as his fellow Kenyan, Evans Chebet, retained the men’s title in 2hr 05min 54sec.

The women’s title at the 127th running of the world's oldest marathon also went to Kenya as double Olympic 5,000 metres silver medallist Hellen Obiri, in only her second marathon, won in a personal best of 2:21:38.

Kipchoge, 38, whose ambition is to become the first runner to win all six annual World Marathon Majors, had hoped to tick Boston off his list after victories in London, Berlin, Tokyo and Chicago, leaving only the New York City to be attempted.

But, on the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing which killed three people and injured hundreds, Kipchoge dropped out of contention around the 20-mile mark on Heartbreak Hill, after missing a drinks station at 19 miles, and eventually finishing sixth in 2:09:23.

Eliud Kipchoge suffers only his third marathon defeat in 18 races/10 years as he finishes sixth at the 2023 @bostonmarathon 🤯



The other two races were Berlin 2013 and London 2020 🔢



He missed a drinks station at 19 miles and faded in the last 10km 🇰🇪#BostonMarathon 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z6RD0OYMqq — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 17, 2023

At the halfway point it had all looked very different, with Kipchoge in command of the lead group and on 2:04 pace.

It was only the third defeat in 18 marathons for the man who set an official world record of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year and is the first man to have covered the distance in less than two hours.

Chebet, 34, who moved clear of the lead pack over the final six miles of a challenging and hilly course, clocked the third fastest in the history of the race to become the first man to retain the title since 2008.

Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay was second in 2:06:04, with Chebet’s training partner and compatriot Benson Kipruto third in 2:06:06.

Fourth place went to Kenya’s Albert Korir in 2:08:01, ahead of Morocco’s Zouhair Talbi, who finished in 2:08:35.

Obiri, 33, who won the world 5,000m title in 2017, finished 12 seconds clear after putting in a final surge with a kilometre remaining to move away from Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso, whose presence at her heels was clearly giving her cause for unhappiness.

🏆 WINNER 🏆



Helen Obiri wins the 2023 @BostonMarathon!

That's 2:21:38 for her first #AbbottWMM win! pic.twitter.com/Jbpa637jLF — Abbott WMMajors (@WMMajors) April 17, 2023

Beriso - race favourite after taking six minutes off her personal best at the Valencia Marathon in December to win in 2:14:58, the third fastest time in history - was second in 2:21:50.

Third place went to Israel’s 34-year-old world bronze medallist and 2018 European 10,000m champion Lonah Salpeter in 2:21:57.

Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh was fourth in 2:22:00 and Emma Bates of the United States finished fifth in 2:22:10.

Both the men's and women's winners received $150,000 (£121,000/€136,000).

Switzerland’s double Paralympic champion Marcel Hug broke the men’s wheelchair race record with a time of 1:17:06, finishing more than 10 minutes clear of 24-year-old home athlete Daniel Romanchuk, the 2019 Boston winner, who clocked 1:27:45.

Jetze Plat of The Netherlands was third in 1:28:35.

There was a home winner in the women’s wheelchair race, where Suzannah Scaroni finished in 1:41:45 to beat Australia’s Tokyo 2020 and Birmingham 2022 champion Madison de Rozario, who recorded 1:46:55.

Third place went to Japan’s Wakako Tsuchida in 1:47:04.

The race marks the start of a busy period for major marathon races, with the annual race in London due to take place next Sunday (April 23).