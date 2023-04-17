Argentina takes over from Indonesia as host of FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Argentina has stepped in to host the men's FIFA Under-20 World Cup next month, which was stripped from Indonesia because of objections to Israel's participation.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council made the decision after an on-site inspection by a delegation from the global governing body last week, with a hosting agreement signed with the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

Recently re-elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanked Argentina for taking over as host nation for the tournament scheduled for May 20 to June 11.

"FIFA is delighted to announce that this year's edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to the tomorrow’s superstars of world football," the International Olympic Committee member in Switzerland said.

“I would like to thank the AFA and particularly its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the Governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice.

"The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football across the world.

"Since 1977, this tournament has featured some of the greatest players of the past decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and many others.

"Having this year’s edition taking place in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow."

More follows.