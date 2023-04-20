A group of British politicians from the Westminster for Democracy (WFD) has visited 2023 Pacific Games hosts Solomon Islands to work with their counterparts on "Parliamentary oversight of the Budget".

The WFD group, led by Lord Bruce, held workshops on public finance management as part of a National Parliament of Solomon Islands and UK Parliament partnership.

"What we love doing really is sharing experiences, including our mistakes as well as our successes with other people in the hope that can all improve the quality of our democracy and the relationship between the people, the parliament and the government and that means the role of financial accountability," Bruce said.

Their sessions were to be followed this week by a visit from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

It is the first time WFD have engaged with the Solomon Islands and comes at a time when other nations are assisting with preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Many believe the assistance is motivated by the strategic importance of the Islands.

China are building the main stadium complex for the 2023 Pacific Games but have also signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands ©Getty Images

China has provided SBD1.85 billion (£184 million/$226 million/€207 million) in aid for the Games with the major part of the investment in construction of the main stadium.

In addition, 80 athletes from the Solomon Islands are to spend three months in China to train for the Pacific Games.

In May 2022, China also signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands Government although many details of the arrangement have not been made public.

In response, the United States has decided to re-open their embassy before the Pacific Games to counter Chinese influence.

Meanwhile, the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) has bankrolled improvements to Honiara Airport costing SBD1.85 billion (£184 million/$226 million/€207 million).

Australia have provided a further AUD$17 million (£10 million/$11 million/€11.1 million) to assist with refurbishment of school dormitories, which are to be used as athlete accommodation during the Games.

The 2023 Pacific Games are scheduled to open on November 19.