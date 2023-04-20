The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) and Sportcentrum Papendal will furnish and operate their country’s hospitality house at Paris 2024 - the first since Heineken ended its sponsorship after more than a quarter-of-a-century.

There had been a Holland Heineken House, organised by the Dutch brewing giant and NOC*NSF, at every Summer and Winter Olympic Games since the first one was launched at Barcelona 1992, until the deal ended after Pyeongchang 2018.

Created with the purpose of having a place for Dutch athletes to meet fans, it was later expanded into a meeting place for supporters as well as a base of operations for NOC*NSF, companies and the media.

Holland Heineken House was also popular with international fans and often became a meeting place for people attending the Olympics.

But in early 2019, Heineken announced it was ending its sponsorship and the NOC*NSF had planned to launch TeamNL House at Tokyo 2020 before the Olympics was re-arranged and spectators banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heineken House was part of every Summer and Winter Olympic Games between Barcelona 1992 and Pyeongchang 2018 before the beer company ended its involvement just before Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

TeamNL House will be able to receive up to 4,500 guests per day at Paris 2024 and organisers are promising to retain many of the popular elements of previous experiences, including gatherings to welcome Dutch Olympic medal winners.

Talks are continuing with Heineken about what role they will play at the new House.

In addition, a special restaurant with a top chef, an exhibition space and a studio for Dutch media will be part of the House.

Jochem Schellens, director of Papendal, The Netherlands’ high-performance centre, is promising that even without the backing of Heineken TeamNL House will offer a unique experience.

"With our own operations, we now have the opportunity to warmly welcome athletes and guests to the TeamNL House and to let them experience sports as we do every day at Papendal," he said.

"That gives us many opportunities."

NOC*NSF are promising to maintain many of the experiences at Paris 2024 associated with Heineken House ©Getty Images

A location for TeamNL House still has to be announced.

"Fortunately, we can really meet again in Paris at the Olympic and Paralympic Games at a central location," Marc van den Tweel, general director of NOC*NSF, said.

"The TeamNL House stands for a long tradition, which we will continue after the corona period and breathe new life into it with a beautiful interpretation.

"Then we do it together with our partners.

"We share the love for the sport and the same orange front door."