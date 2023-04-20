Brisbane 2032 President Liveris marks his first year with talk of "unique" Games

Andrew Liveris, President of the Brisbane 2032 Games Organising Committee, has marked his first year in the role by saying that something "very unique" is in the process of being developed in terms of delivery.

Liveris, who has helped establish a Board of 22 people, including stakeholders from three tiers of Government, and has also recruited Cindy Hook as chief executive, said he foresaw elements of the Barcelona 1992 and London 2012 being in the mix for Brisbane's Games.

But he added there would be an extra something that would be quintessentially Oceanic and Australian.

"A year in, I see we’ll use the best of Barcelona and the best of London, but we are developing something which actually is going to be very unique and hopefully seen as very much us," Liveris told The Associated Press.

Liveris, a former chairman of the Dow Chemical Company, said local organisers had already conducted about 2,500 branding interviews and the feedback embodies what he describes as the "lifestyle superpower" of Brisbane and the surrounding coastal cities of Southeast Queensland state.

Andrew Liveris said Brisbane 2032 will have something that would be quintessentially Oceanic and Australian ©Getty Images

"What’s coming out is the warm generous hospitality of the people ... and then the amazing nature that we live in that we maybe take for granted," he said.

He also referenced the two previous Summer Olympics which have been held in Australia - Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

"We’ll blend a Melbourne, which was an urban Games, to a Sydney, which was a warm, hospitable beautiful environment Games," Liveris said.

"We can be both, because we’re recreating our centre.

"The centre of this city will be nothing like it is now.

"This is a very liveable city, but (the Olympics) will make it a liveable city for the 21st century."

Some of Australia's top tourism destinations, including the Great Barrier Reef and the Gold Coast, are in Queensland state and will offer backdrops for Olympic events.

Addressing the General Assembly of the Oceania National Olympic Committees in Brisbane on Tuesday, Liveris said the warmth of the people and the natural environment were shared characteristics across the region.

He also emphasised how sports, tourism and business across Oceania could benefit from Brisbane hosting the Games.

Andrew Liveris plans to blend some of the best elements of Sydney 2000 into Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

Brisbane, Australia’s third-biggest city, was awarded the 2032 Games in July 2021 as the preferred candidate selected to fit the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) goal of avoiding excessive spending and potential white-elephant projects.

The Federal Government and Queensland state has already agreed to a 50-50 funding split on a deal worth about AUD$7 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.7 billion/€4.3 billion) to build or remodel venues for the Olympics, including a revamp of the Gabba Stadium - the state's long-term cricket and Australian rules football headquarters - and construction of a 17,000 indoor arena in the downtown area.

Both major projects will adjoin the new transport infrastructure.

"Everyone is going to remember the events, the Games, and the number of gold medals we win as a country," he said.

"And knowing that, still keeping sport at the heart of this, obviously we put on the event but the commitments being made on behalf of the country, the state and city, I take very personally."