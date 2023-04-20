Santiago 2023 have launched an official store, showcasing several products of the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The catalogue will include many types of articles and accessories, including sweatshirts, notebooks, mugs and products featuring Fiu, the official mascot for Santiago 2023.

Juan Carlos Chamy, the Santiago 2023 commercial and marketing director, spoke on the significance of selling products related to the event.

"People will be able to begin to soak up the spirit of the Games," he said.

"We will see Fiu everywhere, on sweatshirts, in notebooks, in pencils.

Products featuring Santiago 2023 mascot Fiu will be available in the official store ©Santiago 2023

"Our country will begin to get into the mood for what will be this mega-event, the most important in our history."

Along with an online store, physical stores will be installed in each sports venue of the Games at the Chilean capital.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games is set to take place from October 20 to November 5, while the Parapan Games is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 26.

The online store can be found using this link.