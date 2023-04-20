Tributes have been paid to the President of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines Ed Picson, who has died aged 69, from liver cancer.

Picson was elected to the post in November 2021, succeeding Ricky Vargas.

Picson, who previously served as an executive director and secretary general of the association, has been described as a "pillar" of Philippine sports, both as an administrator and broadcaster.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino said in a social media post: "My dear Ed, may you rest in peace.

"Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Ed."

The Philippines is a founder member of World Boxing, a new International Federation set up earlier this month as a rival to the International Boxing Association, with the aim of securing the sport’s future on the Olympic programme.

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst, a member of World Boxing’s Interim Executive Board joined tributes to Picson.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of a true gentleman with a genuine boxing heart, a friend and colleague, President of the Boxing Association of the Philippines, Ed Picson," said van der Vorst.

"Ed has left a tremendous mark on boxing and sports in general.

"He remained true to his principles of integrity and excellence every day, always put the interests of boxing first, always rose up to the challenge.

"I have admired Ed from the first day we met at the 2014 AIBA Congress, as he swayed me with his intelligence, openness and kindness."

The Muaythai Association of the Philippines said in a statement: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of our dear friend and ally Edgar E Picson.

"He was a true champion for Philippine sports, and a dedicated advocate for the development of our athletes."

Picson covered boxing and basketball during his broadcasting career, with a commemorative buzzer sounded at the start of the Philippine Basketball Association Governor’s Cup Finals Game Five in tribute.