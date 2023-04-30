Australia’s women’s football captain and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has been chosen to carry her country’s flag at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday (May 6).

Kerr is to join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and State Governors at the Ceremony.

"It is always an honour to represent Australia on the world stage," Kerr said.

"I’m incredibly proud and humbled to have been chosen as flag bearer on this historic occasion."

Albanese claimed that Kerr, who has scored 63 goals in 120 internationals, embodied so much that was good about Australia.

"I am proud to join a group of remarkable Australians who will also attend the Coronation, showcasing our truly diverse and dynamic nation," he said.

Our skipper has been named Australia's official flag bearer for King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey next week! 🇦🇺



Congrats, Sammy!#WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/EenQgcZ27i — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) April 28, 2023

Kerr is set to play for Chelsea women against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in the women’s Football Association Cup final, only a week after the Coronation.

She has just made her 100th appearance for the club and has scored eight goals in the Women’s Super League this season.

Kerr, whose grandfather was English and grandmother Indian, was made captain of Australia’s women, known as "The Matildas", in 2019.

She has played in three FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments and the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.

Earlier this month, Kerr scored the opening goal in a 2-0 victory that ended a 30 match unbeaten run for European Champions England.

Kerr is expected to lead Australia in their opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup against Ireland on July 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

"This honour for Sam is richly deserved and on behalf of Football Australia and the Australian football family, I want to congratulate Sam on this acknowledgement on a significant occasion," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.

"For millions of women and girls to witness Sam lead the Australian delegation in a globally historic moment will be powerfully emblematic in a way that will resonate for decades to come,”

Sam Kerr's image has been projected onto the Sydney Opera House in recognition of her achievements in football ©Getty Images

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the Coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has announced, as it revealed details of a service it described as an act of Christian worship that will reflect contemporary society.

The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.

The ceremony reflects King Charles’ efforts to show that the 1,000-year-old monarchy is still relevant in a country that is much more diverse than it was when his mother was crowned 70 years ago.

While the King is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the latest census showed that less than half of the population now describe themselves as Christian.

Built around the theme "Called to Serve," the Coronation service will begin with one of the youngest members of the congregation - a Chapel Royal chorister - greeting the king. Charles will respond by saying, "In His name and after His example, I come not to be served but to serve."

The moment is meant to underscore the importance of young people in the world today, according to Lambeth Palace, the home of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

