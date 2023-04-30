World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced that Chinese sports equipment manufacturer Double Fish Sports Group will be the sole supplier of table tennis balls for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

WTT, the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation Group, claimed the partnership will ensure players that will have the "highest quality and unforgettable experience with the ball" at the Games.

It will be the first time Double Fish has been involved at the Olympics and Paralympics since Beijing 2008, with Double Happiness supplying the table tennis balls at Tokyo 2020.

During next year's Olympics, men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s teams and mixed doubles competitions are due to be held at the South Paris Arena 4 from July 27 to August 10.

The venue is also set to stage the sport at the Paralympics, with competition scheduled to run from August 29 to September 7.

Double Fish's table tennis balls are set to be used during several WTT events over the next two seasons ©Getty Images

"Double Fish is delighted to extend its global partnership with World Table Tennis, becoming the sole supplier for table tennis balls of Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024," said Double Fish chairman Wang Xiaodong.

"We are proud to be involved again in such a fantastic event for the first time since Beijing 2008.

"With our athlete and fan-centred philosophy, we hope to improve all kinds of sport equipment and service through technology innovation and breakthrough, and jointly promote the development of table tennis."

As well as the Olympics and Paralympics, Double Fish is set to provide the balls for the WTT Feeder Series during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Selected Grand Smashes, WTT Champions, and WTT Finals events next year are also expected use tables manufactured by the sports equipment company.





Chinese company Double Fish last supplied the balls for the Olympic and Paralympic Games table tennis tournament during Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

"Double Fish's long-standing partnership with World Table Tennis has enabled them to provide high-quality sports equipment and facilities to international tournaments, and we are thrilled to renew and extend our partnership with them," Kimberly Koh, partnerships director for WTT, said.





"Their commitment to excellence and passion for the sport make them an ideal partner for delivering new innovations that could further enhance the sport of table tennis.

"We are confident that this renewed partnership will help us continue to deliver exceptional sporting experiences to players and fans alike."