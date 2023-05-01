Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoğlu has met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during a visit to Lausanne, underlining the country's desire to play a leading role in "influencing the decision-making processes in the international sports community".

Turkish Olympic Committee and World Archery President Uğur Erdener, who is also an IOC member, attended the meeting at Olympic House in the Swiss city.

This follows on from Bach's visit to Istanbul earlier this month, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kasapoğlu, reportedly to discuss a proposed bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

Kasapoğlu, who has held his Cabinet position since 2018 under Erdoğan, discussed issues including the Paris 2024 Olympics and anti-doping with German official Bach.

Paris 2024 is set to mark 100 years since Turkey appeared at the Olympics for the first time following the proclamation of the Republic in the previous year.

The 1924 edition of the Games was also held in the French capital, and Kasapoğlu stressed "we are working diligently to break new records in Paris" after winning 13 medals at Tokyo 2020, Turkey's highest Olympic tally to date.

The Minister is a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board, and Bach expressed his thanks for his work in tackling doping.

Turkey's Ministry of Youth and Sport said Kasapoğlu had emphasised Turkey's "aim to be a key country influencing the decision-making processes in the international sports community and in the decisions taken."

He stressed the importance of cooperation with International Federations, and vowed to strengthen collaboration with the IOC.

Bach reportedly noted sports events held by several International Federations in Turkey in recent years.

Konya held the delayed 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games last year, and Istanbul staged the European Athletics Indoor Championships in March of this year.

Istanbul has bid for five Olympic Games since Sydney 2000, most recently for the 2020 edition when it finished second behind Tokyo.

Turkey is one of 10 countries believed to be discussing a proposal to stage the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics with the IOC under its new bidding process in which its Future Host Commission identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board.

Turkey remains interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics under controversial President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who faces an election next month, despite several failed attempts to bring the Games to Istanbul ©Getty Images

No details have been provided on the extent to which this was discussed at the reciprocal meeting with Kasapoğlu in Lausanne, but the Ministry of Youth and Sports said it took place at Bach's invitation.

Turkey would be the first majority-Muslim country to stage the Olympics were the bid successful.

Erdoğan has led Turkey since 2003, and faces a Presidential election next month.

Opinion is divided in the country over his two-decade rule.

Conservatives in Turkey have welcomed his move away from secularism in favour of embracing Islam, but the 69-year-old has faced accusations of clamping down on freedom of speech and expression and pursuing an increasingly authoritarian approach, particularly since a failed military coup in 2016.

His Government also faced criticism for a slow response to the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake in February of this year which killed more than 50,000 people in the country, for which Erdoğan apologised.