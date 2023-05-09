Stunning stoppages among first bouts at IFMA World Championships

Turkey's Gülistan Turan was one of the top performers on the opening three days of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations World Championships in Bangkok.

She stopped Sunisa Dangchaiyapoom of hosts Thailand in the first round of their under-51 kilograms bout with a superbly executed elbow at Central World Convention Hall.

Other highlights were Laura Burgos from Mexico, who cemented herself as a major challenger with a great performance to beat Chinese Taipei's Yun Lin in the women's under-54kg.

Belouarrat Oumaima of Morocco is another to watch after she took all three rounds in the women's under-48kg against Sweden's Sofia Holmer.

United States enjoyed a clean sweep of five victories from five in the early going with Tierra Brandt edging an excellent fight for the Americans in the women's under-60kg against Estonia's Astrid Johanna Grents.

Brandt took the contest on a very close points decision.

The United States enjoyed a strong start to the competition ©IFMA

In the women's under-71kg, Russian-born Ekaterina Bezhan, competing as a neutral, locked horns with Sweden's Angela Mamic in a battle between two fighters who have won many medals.

Bezhan edged a bout worthy of being a final with a close decision.

An interesting result in men's action went the way of New Zealand's Travis Schwitzer in the men's under-23 71kg after a scorecard draw.

The judges went for the New Zealander over Sajjad Jebur of Iraq after taking a closer look at the bout.

Daren Rolland of France was in good form as he stopped Ahmed Alshammar of the United Arab Emirates in round one of their men's under-57kg contest.

Greece's Andreas Zacharakis stopped Yedoh Meledje Jean François of Ivory Coast with an early elbow at under-86kg.

The World Championships are due to continue until Saturday (May 12).