The state-owned China Media Group (CMG) have formally confirmed that they will work with Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) providing coverage for the international signal, known as the "World Feed" of the Paris 2024 Games.

CMG have been asked to provide coverage of badminton, gymnastics, sport climbing and table tennis during the Games.

They are expected to mount a production and broadcasting team of over 2,000 for their coverage of the sports in Paris.

They will use "5G+4K/8K+AI" technology in their coverage.

In Beijing, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach signed a Memorandum of Understanding with representatives of CMG which rubber stamps an agreement initially announced last year.

Official Chinese state media reported that Bach had described CMG as "one of the most important media partners of the International Olympic Committee worldwide".

China Media Group worked closely with Olympic Broadcasting Services in providing coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"Its support for the development of the Olympic movement is significant, this partnership aims to promote the Olympic spirit, particularly among young viewers, and showcase the unique charm of these sports events."

Bach was joined by OBS chief executive Yiannis Exarchos who took part in the ceremony from a remote location.

In 2021, the IOC agreed to grant CMG rights to cover the Olympics until the Brisbane 2032 Games.

OBS insists that their coverage is "neutral, favouring no particular country or athlete".

CMG also worked closely with OBS on the coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.