World Boxing writes to IOC for recognition, yet to invite countries for inaugural Congress

World Boxing has claimed it is yet to invite countries to attend the new body's inaugural Congress, scheduled to be held in November.

The organisation confirmed that a venue has been decided for the Congress, and that World Boxing "will make an announcement about this in due course".

The breakaway body has said that it has written to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "to begin the process of requesting formal recognition".

However, in a welcome letter sent to interested National Federations, World Boxing had included "supporting materials", including details about the inaugural Congress and a roadmap for 2023.

Membership application, World Boxing background, current interim statutes and key governance documents were among the items attached along with the letter.

So far, only USA Boxing has officially announced its intentions to join World Boxing, after terminating its International Boxing Association (IBA) membership last month.

World Boxing is led by an Interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from GB Boxing and the National Federations of Germany, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

World Boxing had sent a welcome letter to interested National Federations who wanted to become members of the new body ©World Boxing

Boris van der Vorst, who is part of the Interim Executive Board, is set to resign as President of the Dutch Boxing Association to devote more time to the new body.

Van der Vorst has urged "fellow boxing leaders, Presidents, & Secretaries General of boxing NFs to stand up to IBA leadership's illegal & unethical actions with confidence".

"Sanctioned international boxing association (sic) is desperate to maintain its authoritarian grip on the sport," he wrote on Twitter.

"We've witnessed attacks on officials & boxers in recent months.

"Sports journalists are now feeling the effects of the oppressive regime.

"I urge fellow boxing leaders, Presidents, & Secretaries General of boxing NFs to stand up to IBA leadership's illegal & unethical actions with confidence.

"Let's work towards a sustainable, democratic, & professional approach to developing boxing.

"It's time for WORLD BOXING!"

World Boxing claims keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" is one of the five key pillars prioritised by it.

It was launched last month and vowed to "create a competition structure designed in the best interests of the boxers" and to operate with "the strongest governance standards and transparent financial management."

World Boxing office, according to the address given below the organisation's website ©Google

World Boxing maintains that it is "not in a fight with the IBA", but the organisation is directly rivalling the organisation which has long been boxing's main governing body.

Sport Resolutions was signed as the independent provider of arbitration and mediation services World Boxing.

The company is set to be tasked with appointing an independent vetting panel and supporting World Boxing functions in the lead-up to its inaugural Congress.

The IBA has slammed the formation of World Boxing and dismissed it as a "rogue" organisation.

It also warned that those participating in the new organisation face sanctions or even exclusion from its membership.