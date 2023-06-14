Details of a Paralympic Centre of Excellence was revealed as the Queensland State Government announced its budget for 2023-24 would provide AUD$1.9 billion (£1.02 billion/$1.29 billion/€1.19 billion) over the next four years to "commence delivery of venues infrastructure" for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The figures include AUD$44 million (£23.7 million/$29.8 million €27.6 million) as the state's contribution to a new Paralympic Centre of Excellence.

Building work on the Centre is set to begin in 2025-26 and estimated for completion in 2027-28.

The total cost has been estimated at AUD$132 million (£71.05 million/$89.5 million/€83 million).

The centre is to be located at the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus, only seven kilometres from Brisbane City Centre.

It is expected to cater for 20 out of 23 Paralympic sports.

Twenty two full-time staff are likely to be employed and are expected to combine leading research with sport technology and rehabilitation facilities.

The Centre is planned to include a wheelchair and prosthetics workshop, and dedicated testing facilities.

The Queensland Police Service is also to receive AUD$7.5 million (£ 4.04 million/$5.08 million/€4.71 million) over the next four years to support "support its specialist security role".

The complete rebuilding of the Gabba is the most expensive capital project to be undertaken for Brisbane 2032 ©Getty Images

The budget confirmed the total capital expenditure for Brisbane 2032 venues infrastructure of AUD$7.1 billion (£3.82 billion/$4.81 billion/€4.46 billion) for the Games.

This will include the AUD$2.5 billion (£1.35 billion/$1.69 billion/€1.57 billion) Brisbane Arena to be used for swimming and water polo, the complete rebuilding of the Gabba at AUD$2.7 billion (£1.45billion/$1.83 billion/€1.70 billion) and 16 new or upgraded venues under the "Minor Venues" programme at AUD$1.9 billion (£1.02 billion/$1.29 billion/€1.9 billion).

The Queensland Government has also announced a further AUD$100.3 million (£54 million/$68 million/€63 million) is to be made available over the next four years to "support preparations".

A total of AUD $154.7 million (£83.3 million/$105 million/€97.1 million) is earmarked for "Economic Development Queensland" to accelerate the provision of public infrastructure to facilitate the development of services and land for the Brisbane Athletes' Village.

The Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office is to supervise "key aspects" of Olympic and Paralympic development.

The Government has outlined these including "planning and designing infrastructure like venues and athlete villages, as well as transport, environment, legacy, First Nations and security".

The Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 23 2032 and the Paralympics open on August 24 2032.