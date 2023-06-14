The International Hockey Federation (FIH) appears to have turned things around after being hit hard by COVID-19.

The Lausanne-based body has reported a good-sized profit of more than CHF706,000 (£620,500/$780,000/€720,000) for 2022.

This follows a hat-trick of losses - together totalling well over CHF1 million (£880,000/$1.1 million/€1.02 million) - from 2018-2020, and a small profit of less than CHF87,000 (£76,500/$96,000/€89,000) for 2021.

COVID-19 struck at a particularly unfortunate time for the FIH, with the second season of the ambitious Pro League - a global home and away league launched in January 2019 - about a third of the way through.

Chief executive Thierry Weil told insidethegames in May 2020 that the FIH had gone into "complete savings mode".

The Pro League is shown as being still loss-making, to the tune of CHF331,435 over the 2022 calendar year ©Getty Images

Total operating expenses were slashed from CHF13.3 million (£11.7 million/$14.7 million/€13.6 million) in 2018 to under CHF7.5 million (£6.6 million/$8.3 million/€7.7 million) in 2021, although they were back up above CHF10 million (£8.8 million/$11 million/€10 million) last year.

In the new accounts, the Pro League is shown as being still loss-making, to the tune of CHF331,435 (£291,330/$366,236/€338,727) over the 2022 calendar year.

Over the period covered by its third season, stretching from September 2021 to July 2022, however, the FIH says the Pro League managed to turn an operational profit of CHF408,000 (£360,000/$450,000/€417,000).

Total operating income in 2022 reached CHF10.75 million (£9.45 million/$11.9 million/€11 million), while total assets at the end of the year stood at CHF15.3 million (£13.45 million/$16.9 million/€15.6 million).