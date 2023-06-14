Tributes paid after two young athletes killed in Nottingham stabbing attacks

Tributes have been paid to two young athletes who were tragically killed in a stabbing attack in English city Nottingham.

Grace O'Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both students at the University of Nottingham, were targeted at around 4am yesterday (June 13) morning.

School caretaker Ian Coates was then found dead just under two miles away, with police linking all three deaths.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nineteen-year-old medical student Kumar was a talented hockey player who represented England at under-16 and under-18 level.

She played for Southgate Hockey Club in London and was also a gifted cricketer, turning out for Essex and Woodford Wells CC.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday," an England Hockey statement said.

"Grace was a popular member of the England under-16 and under-18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace's family, friends, team-mates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Southgate Hockey Club added: "It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Grace O'Malley Kumar, a huge talent and much loved member of Southgate under-18s and W1s.

Barnaby Webber was a talented cricketer ©Supplied

"We are shocked and devastated by the news, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Grace's family, friends and team-mates."

Essex said Kumar was a "massive talent while part of our junior programme, a respected captain and awesome team-mate".

Webber, also 19 and from Taunton, played for Bishops Hull Cricket Club and was selected for the university team.

"Webbs joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time," Bishops Hull said.

"Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on."

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said Webber was a "young cricketer gone too soon".

Police believe that the suspect stole Coates' van before driving it into three people at a bus stop, who were taken to hospital.

The van was stopped and he was tasered and arrested.

The Nottingham Open, a grass court tennis event and warm-up competition for Wimbledon, is continuing in the city.

Fans were asked to observe a minute's silence before the start of today's play.

Britain's two-time Olympic champion and three-time major winner Andy Murray, who is among the field, said "there are more important things than tennis" following the attacks.