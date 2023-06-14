The death of Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica in a motorcycle accident at the age of 24 has been announced by USA Nordic.

He was killed in the crash whilst returning to his home in McHenry, Illinois.

"USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard's thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community," a statement said.

He grew up skiing at the Norge Ski Club on the outskirts of Chicago and first competed in an International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) event in 2015.

He was joined by his club mates Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson in the quartet which placed tenth in the men's team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA Nordic and the Ski Jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica.



A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend. He will be dearly missed.



Rest in peace, Patrick❤️ #SkiJumpingFamily #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/wEbLIfbCWc — USA Nordic (@usanordic) June 13, 2023

He also competed in the individual competition, finishing 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill.

"Patrick was a very well-liked ski jumper in the jumping community," coach Scott Smith told the Daily Herald in Chicago.

"Our hearts are truly broken and Patrick will be forever missed."

Gasienica was born in McHenry, Illinois, to parents originally from Zakopane in Poland, a renowned ski jumping centre.

His grandfather, father and uncle were all ski jumpers.