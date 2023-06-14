Florian Grill has been appointed as the new French Rugby Federation (FFR) President after receiving 58.14 per cent of the vote and will lead the country through its hosting of this year's World Cup.

Grill defeated FFR vice-president Patrick Buisson in the election and as a result will end Alexandre Martinez's reign as Acting President.

Martinez was the organisation's treasurer before taking on the temporary role in February after Bernard Laporte resigned following a corruption conviction.

"I think we have calmed the climate of French rugby a little," Martinez said on The Third Half.

"The new president will take the reins of the Federation, and I hope that the transition will take place in the best conditions.

"I can assure you that the transition will go well."

The election saw a 92.65 per cent turnout of around 1,900 clubs nationwide and means 57-year-old Grill will serve an 18-month mandate until the end of 2024, completing Laporte's second term.

He has led the Ovale Ensemble collective which has long called for a change with the FFR's governance.

At the end of next year, another Presidential election will take place where Buisson could challenge for the helm yet again.

Patrick Buisson has missed out on the FFR helm once again but will have another chance at the next election scheduled for the end of 2024 ©Getty Images

He already experienced electoral failure in January for the Acting President role but has taken the latest defeat graciously.

"First of all, this election was marked by a high turnout, since we had 95 per cent of the votes cast," Buisson said, as reported by Rugbyrama.

"The clubs have chosen, Florian Grill is elected with 58 per cent, which is a very good score.

"There is nothing to say.

"Florian Grill and his team are to be congratulated for this result.

"On our side, we are not going to block the system.

"If Florian Grill makes proposals that are in the general interest of French rugby, we will validate them."

In his campaign, Grill had stated that he would offer Buisson control over World Cup operations, with the tournament scheduled to take place from September 8 to October 28.

Florian Grill will complete the remainder of Bernard Laporte's term for 18 months, which includes the country's hosting of this year's Rugby World Cup ©Getty Images

However, the idea was quickly rejected by the Buisson camp which said "we reject any possibility of alliance".

Those behind Buisson still hold 27 of 38 seats on the FFR Steering Committee but are keen to still act for the greater good of the organisation.

The French National Rugby League (NRL) has expressed its congratulations to Florian Grill and hope it results in further cooperation.

"[The election] should consolidate the dynamic of collaboration between the two institutions to continue the conduct of the strategic projects of French rugby, whether amateur or professional, and for the performance of our France Teams who will continue to be able to count on the support and total mobilisation of the NRL and professional clubs," read an NRL statement.

The FFR Presidency became available after Bernard Laporte eventually agreed to resign from the role more than one month after being convicted of corruption charges.

He also "self-suspended" himself from his position as World Rugby vice-chair following the outcome of the case.

His charges related to his relationship with Mohed Altrad, the billionaire owner of Top 14 side Montpellier, whose eponymous company became the first-ever sponsor to appear on the French national team's jerseys in 2017.

He was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence and fined €75,000 (£66,000/$81,600) in the case.