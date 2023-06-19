European Athletics is set to provide 24-hour audio coverage from its events at the European Games here, using artificial intelligence (AI) to clone the voice of former athlete and commentator Hannah England.

England is set to replicate the content of the European Athletics live blog from the European Athletics Team Championships in Silesia, being held as part of the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games.

This is to form part of a 24-hour live audio stream on YouTube, in what it is claimed is a first by any sports organisation on the continent.

European Athletics has worked with long-term partner Eurovision Sport, owned by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), on this initiative.

Chief executive of European Athletics Christian Milz claimed this would help to engage new audiences with its competition in Poland.

"Athletics is arguably the most inclusive sport in the world, but we want to expand it further, making the sport available to everyone and customised to their needs - however they wish to engage with it," he said.

"That’s why we’re constantly exploring how we can leverage advances in technology to achieve this and now, thanks to the wonders of AI and our partnership with Eurovision Sport, we have another innovative way to bring athletics to more people."

Through AI, former British athlete Hannah England is set to be the voice of 24-hour audio coverage from athletics events at the European Games ©Getty Images

England, a women's 1500 metres silver medallist with Britain at the Daegu 2011 World Championships, is excited to be part of the initiative.

"I am excited to work with European Athletics and the EBU to explore using AI to bring even more content to our fans, speaking with one voice," she said.

"We are always looking for innovation in athletics and I believe this use of my cloned voice can enhance the fan experience by giving them another incentive to follow our sport."

Athletics events as part of the European Games are due to begin tomorrow, one day prior to the Opening Ceremony in Kraków.