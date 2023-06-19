The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) says it takes athlete welfare "extremely seriously" after receiving a letter from six athletes, understood to be about the World Cup Final.

The UIPM has not commented on the contents of the letter but says it will form "part of a comprehensive review into the organisation of the UIPM 2023 Pentathlon World Cup Final."

The World Cup Final was held in Ankara, Turkey, in June, with wet weather impacting the men’s final.

Torrential rain caused a delay of several hours with the concluding run and shoot discipline eventually taking place after sunset.

Cars and volunteers’ phones were reportedly used to illuminate parts of the running track and shooting range.

Britain’s Joe Choong, who claimed the silver medal, slipped and fell over the finish line in second place as a result of the wet conditions.

In a statement after receiving the letter the UIPM said: "UIPM has taken steps to improve communication with athletes in recent years and has repeatedly encouraged the tens of thousands of athletes who take part in UIPM sports to use official channels - including the UIPM Athletes Committee, which is elected by athletes for athletes.

"Today’s letter is very welcome and without commenting on its contents, we can state with some confidence that positive outcomes will emerge from this communication."

Something that never happens 😱😳

Finish line battle

World Cup Final 🇹🇷🏆

Shaban 🇪🇬 vs Choong 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/p9pL1PSrGX — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) June 3, 2023

In a statement responding to the UIPM's comments Pentathlon United told insidethegames: "We are delighted to hear the UIPM is finally taking the concerns of the athletes seriously.

"What we saw at the World Cup Final, one of the sports showpiece events was completely unacceptable.

"Athletes were put unnecessarily at risk of injury.

"At a time when the sport needs to be presenting itself in the best possible way, this let the athletes and the sport down.

"We hope the UIPM will now conduct a proper investigation to ensure this can’t happen again in the future."

Pentathlon United said they felt that athletes were put unnecessarily at risk of injury following the scenes in the men's race during the World Cup Final in Ankara ©UIPM/Augustas Didžgalvis

The UIPM added that it was confident that the sport remained "firmly on track" for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, despite being left off the initial programme.

"Modern pentathlon remains firmly on track for inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme with continued progress on the introduction of the new obstacle discipline and demonstrations of improved governance, as confirmed by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations moving UIPM from category 5 to category 4 in the revenue-sharing structure which will provide additional funding to be reinvested into the future of the sport," the UIPM added in its statement.

The riding discipline has been axed from after Paris 2024 following the scandal at Tokyo 2020 which prompted widespread criticism and led to German coach Kim Raisner being sent home in disgrace for punching a horse that refused to jump.

Obstacle racing was approved as the sport's new fifth discipline at last year's virtual UIPM Congress.

Last week the Pentathlon United group, set up with the goal of preserving the sport’s equestrian element told insidethegames they were concerned about athlete safety, after they were contacted by pentathletes who injured their hands taking part or training in the obstacle course racing discipline in the build-up to the European Junior Championships in Turkey, an event organised by the European Modern Pentathlon Confederation.

In response the UIPM told insidethegames it was in contact with all competition Organising Committees that organised modern pentathlon competitions with the integrated obstacle discipline so far and had sent them a feedback form that included specific and detailed questions about injuries previously revised by the UIPM Medical Committee.