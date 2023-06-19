International football friendly between New Zealand and Qatar abandoned after alleged racist abuse

An international football friendly between New Zealand and Qatar in Austria was abandoned at half-time after alleged racist comments by a Qatari player towards an opponent.

The incident happened after Qatar won a free-kick in the 40th minute, with Qatar’s Yousuf Abdurisag allegedly making comments towards New Zealand defender Michael Boxall, who is of Samoan heritage, during the match at the at the Sonnenseestadion in Ritzing as reported by Stuff.

The incidents led to a melee between the players, and although the final five minutes of the first-half were completed, New Zealand’s players refused to come out for the second-half, leading to the fixture being abandoned.

Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player.



No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match. — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) June 19, 2023

Speaking after the match Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz said: "The facts are the following - apparently two players on the pitch exchanged words.

"The New Zealand players decided to support their teammate just as our team decided to support our player.

"They decided to abandon the game with no witnesses. The referee did not listen [to what was said]. It’s just an argument between two players.

"I think it’s a new chapter in football which is for sure something nobody can understand.

"Let’s let the football authorities make a decision. I think this game will be under observation from FIFA for sure."

The New Zealand Professional Footballers Association (NZPFA) said in a statement: "NZPFA stands unequivocally with its players.

"We commend and support our players’ poised reaction in this challenging situation.

"We have contacted the team and will work to support the players in any way required. There is no room for racism in our sport."





New Zealand's Michael Boxall, who is of Samoan heritage, was reportedly racially abused during his country's friendly with Qatar ©Getty Images





New Zealand were 1-0 up against the reigning Asian Cup champions, and last year’s World Cup hosts at the time of the abandonment, courtesy of a goal from Marko Stamenic.

Earlier in the day, a friendly between Republic of Ireland’s under-21s and Kuwait’s under-22s was abandoned after a Kuwait player alleged made a racist comment towards a Republic of Ireland substitute.

The Republic of Ireland were leading 3-0 at the time of the abandonment of the match, which was also being played in Austria, at at Bad Radkersburg.