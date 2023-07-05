Chile's Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro believes staging this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago will stand the country in good stead to "pass on our experience" as it aims to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

A South American bid comprising Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay has been proposed in an effort to bring the tournament back to the continent in seven years’ time.

Pizarro told insidethegames that it would be a “dream” to hold World Cup matches having last staged the tournament as the sole host in 1962.

Chile is currently preparing to hold the Pan American Games for the first time, with Santiago poised to play host from October 20 to November 5.

Jaime Pizarro, left, made more than 50 appearances for Chile's men's national football team ©Getty Images

Pizarro is head of the Board of Directors for Santiago 2023 but is also focused on helping to secure the FIFA World Cup hosting rights.

"For us, it’s all about experience because we are now working for Santiago 2023 and in the future we aspire to participate together with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay for 2030," said Pizarro.

"We have a dream to be selected for the FIFA World Cup.

"We can just pass on our experience that we have done during this year in the futue and continue to be one of the choices of the World Cup selection."

Football is close to Pizarro’s heart having won more than 50 caps for the national team between 1987 and 1993 and had a brief spell as assistant manager in 2021.

Pizarro coached several clubs in Chile, with his last coming in 2021 with Barnechea in the Primera B de Chile before becoming the country’s Sports Minister in March this year.

Only Paraguay of the South American bidding quartet have yet to stage the FIFA World Cup.

Chile is aiming to stage the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1962 ©Getty Images

Uruguay is hoping to hold the tournament in 2030 to mark the 100-year centenary when it held the inaugural edition.

Argentina is a three-time winner of the World Cup, with the latest coming at Qatar 2022, and played host in 1978.

"As you know, it will be a big dream for us to participate as football is big in all our continent," added Pizarro.

"We can highlight Uruguay which will have 100 years since the last World Cup they hosted in their country and we have one of the champions in Argentina.

"For all of our countries it will be a big pleasure to host FIFA World Cup in 2030."

The South American bid is set to face competition from Morocco, Spain and Portugal who have formed a joint campaign for the event.

A host for the 2030 World Cup is expected to be decided at next year’s FIFA Congress.