National Hockey League (NHL) deputy commissioner Bill Daly has confirmed that Russian ice hockey player Ivan Fedotov's contract with the Philadelphia Flyers is registered by the organisation rendering CSKA Moscow unable to sign him.

Last month, the Flyers announced that the goaltender's contract with the franchise would remain in force until the 2023-2024 season after CSKA Moscow President Igor Esmantovich claimed the 26-year-old signed with his team.

"He has a valid contract that has been registered by the league," Daly said, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

The Flyers drafted 6'7" Fedotov in 2015 but only signed him to his first NHL contract with the one-year entry deal last year.

Fedotov was arrested on July 1 last year for alleged evasion of military service in Russia which prevented him from joining the American side after he signed the deal the previous May.

The KHL is blocking CSKA Moscow's signing of Ivan Fedotov due to his existing NHL contract ©Getty Images

He did not challenge the decision and was subsequently drafted to serve in the navy in Russia's war with Ukraine.

During his time back in Russia he agreed to a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow but the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is refusing to register it because he had already signed an NHL contract with the Flyers.

Although his military duties are complete, Fedotov says he is struggling.

"Thank you all so much for your good wishes and your support," Fedotov wrote on Telegram.

"It was not easy, but the difficulties are not over yet, so patience and work will grind everything."

He posted on Instagram, which is banned in Russia, from Emirati city Dubai which marks his first activity on the site since his conscription.

Fedotov played for the Russian Olympic Committee during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and helped the team win the silver medal.

Another Russian ice hockey player, Vladislav Lukin found himself in trouble after attempting to avoid military service.

He was fined RUB2.2 million (£19,000/$24,000/€22,000) after being found guilty of bribery by a court in Ufa as part of his attempt to get out of the duty which is mandatory for all male citizens aged 18 to 27 in Russia.

TASS reported that Lukin had paid a bribe to receive false military documents and two payments totalling RUB230,000 (£2,000/$2,500/€2,300) to an intermediary in 2019.