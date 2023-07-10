A drone show is planned on the Brisbane River later this month to mark nine years until the start of the 2032 Olympic Games in the Australian city.

The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Brisbane is scheduled for July 23 2032, and a series of events have been planned on July 22 and 23 this month to mark nine years until that date.

More than 500 drones above the Story Bridge and Brisbane River are set to light up with Rings and Agitos, symbols of the Olympics and Paralympics respectively.

The show is expected to last for around 12 minutes.

Celebratory events are planned on July 22 and 23 in Brisbane as well as the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, which are both due to host competitions at the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

Brisbane 2032 spokeswoman Rebecca Masci promised this would be only the start of Olympic and Paralympic branding in the city.

"With the Olympic rings and Paralympic Agitos making their official debut in Queensland on nine years to go, you’ll start to see them show up in more locations as we hold more events and more activities over the course of the years to come," Masci said, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Brisbane is set to become the third Australian city to host the Olympic Games in 2032 and the second to stage the Paralympics.

It was the first city that was awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the International Olympic Committee's new bidding process in which its Future Host Commission identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board.

The nine-years-to-go celebrations are set to coincide with the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with Brisbane one of the host cities at its Lang Park venue, which is due to stage football and rugby sevens at the 2032 Olympics.

Its first match at the Women's World Cup is due to be played on July 22 between England and Haiti in Group D.