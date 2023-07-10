Britain's Olympic curling medallists looking to go one better at Milan Cortina 2026

Britain's Olympic silver medal-winning curling squad is aiming to go one better at Milan Cortina 2026 by taking home the gold.

The men's line-up of skip Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hamilton McMillan Jr and Ross Whyte narrowly missed out to Sweden at Beijing 2022.

Niklas Edin led his side comprised of Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranå, Christoffer Sundgren, and Daniel Magnusson to a 5-4 win that was decided in the 11th end.

"I guess you could say that," said Lammie on whether Sweden were their nemeses.

"But we've obviously won finals against them as well, the Europeans and the likes.

"They've had us at the Worlds and now at the Olympics.

"We'll be looking to get that one back I'm sure at some point, hopefully down the road.

Britain's men's curling squad are aiming for a first Olympic gold medal since 1924 at Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

"But we just focus on ourselves, to be honest, and try and always be there at the end of the week.

"And whoever's there we'll be ready to go.

"I think [Milan Cortina 2026] was always part of the plan for us as well.

"We put a team together four or five years ago now.

"Our goal was to get to the Olympics and in the last 18 months we realised that, no, we could be standing on top of that podium.

"And so I think coming away with a silver medal we'll look back and be proud.

Bruce Mouat's Britain narrowly lost to Sweden in the men's curling final at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"But now it's going to spur us on to Milano Cortina and this time stand on top of the podium."

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to take place from February 6 to 22 of that year with curling due to be played at the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio.

The venue was built between 1952 and 1954 before the Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 Winter Olympic Games.

It was intended to be the focal point of the Games and staged the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, all figure skating competitions, and the main ice hockey matches.

It is also shown in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only.