Former US gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times in prison, during a fight with a fellow inmate.

Nassar suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the neck, back and chest, but is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Nassar, 59, was jailed for life in 2018 for sexually abusing several young female gymnasts.

Nassar was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Florida when the attack happened yesterday.

It was confirmed today by Joe Rojas, President of Local 506, which represents employees at the male-only prison, that Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to identify the prisoners involved but said in a statement, as reported by NBC: "No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

"An internal investigation is ongoing."

United States gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols testified at a hearing into the handling of an investigation by the FBI into sexual abuse by Nassar of US gymnasts ©Getty Images

Nassar was jailed for 40 to 175 years for first-degree sexual conduct, a further 60 years for possession of child pornography and at a later trial 40 to 125 years for molesting girls and women in his care.

Nassar is believed to have abused more than 330 women, including Olympic gymnasts, such as Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were among those to file lawsuits against him.

Sarah Klein, a lawyer who represents victims of sexual assault cases, and one of the first known victims of Nassar, tweeted that the incident brought no peace to any of the victims that she had spoken to.

"This assault on Nassar brings no peace to me personally or to the survivors I've spoken with today.

"The incident forces us to vividly relive our abuse and trauma at the hands of Nassar and the institutions that protected him and allowed him to prey on children.

Lawyer Sarah Klein called for Nassar to ensure he faced the full prison sentence and consequences of his crimes ©Getty Images

"I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors.

"I urge the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to see that Nassar is not allowed to escape his sentence and consequences of his horrible crimes."

Nassar served as the USA Gymnastics team doctor from 1996 to 2014, with the organisation cutting ties with him in 2016 after learning of athletes concerns.

He was first arrested in November 2016, inbetween working at Michigan State University (MSU) from July 2015 until September 2016, after leaving USA Gymnastics.

Last year a group of around 90 gymnasts sued the Federal Bureau of Investigation for $1 billion (£797 million/€931 million) in damages, while settlements have previously been reached for $500 million (£389 million/€463 million) from MSU and a $380 million (£296 million/€352 million) agreement with USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Following the Nassar revelations, an entirely new Board of Directors were elected at USA Gymnastics, with the organisation subsequently undergoing what it called an “ongoing cultural transformation”, which included a redesign of its website and a new name for its athlete safety department.