Two new races announced for fans on final day of Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

Two new races have been announced for fans and running enthusiasts on the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Scheduled to be held on August 27, a distance of 2,023 metres has been planned for one while the other spans 10 kilometres.

The race begins and ends at Heroes' Square - the start and finish of the official marathon events - with participants having the opportunity to run along Andrássy Avenue and other landmarks such as the Opera House and Budapest's UNESCO World Heritage sites.

An entry fee of HUF 2,000 (£4.52/$5.84/€5.30) is needed to register for the shorter distance while the 10km race requires a fee of HUF 5,000 (£11.30/$14.60/€ 13.25).

Registration for the race will open shortly, with all participants set to receive a medal, an ASICS t-shirt and a competition package when they cross the finish line.

The Budapest 10k Mass Race, as it is officially named, will start at 10.30AM followed by the 2,023m race at 12.30PM.

The race begins and ends at Heroes' Square - the start and finish of the official marathon events ©Budapest 2023/World Athletics

The National Athletics Centre, the main venue for the World Championships, held a test event last weekend with over 5,000 fans attending.

Budapest 2023 chief executive Balázs Németh said athletes and competitors were "amazed by the venue".

"This is a wonder! The athletics centre was finally full of life, we got a taste of the World Championships atmosphere, and I think the competitors and spectators were amazed by the venue," Németh said, as reported by Athletics Weekly.

"We now have six weeks - even more hard work than before - of organising the event before we start on August 19, just 41 days from now.

"The last two days have only reinforced my conviction that this is not something anyone should miss."

The World Championships sis scheduled to start on August 19.