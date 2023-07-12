Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk claims Poland is now ready to stage the Olympic Games following its hosting of the European Games in Kraków and Małopolska.

The recent event was the third edition of the European Games and saw 6,857 athletes take part from June 21 to July 2.

"I think that this is a very big step towards the organization of the Olympic Games in Poland," Bortniczuk told Gazeta Krakowska.

"There were many small steps.

"It can be said that last year we took 80 small steps, because we organised in Poland 80 competitions of the rank of world championships, European championships, World Cups - in senior and youth competition.

"This year we will beat this number and conduct over 80 events of this rank in our country.

"But these are small steps.

"The European Games are a milestone.

"If you look for an event on a larger scale, it is only the Olympic Games.

Kamil Bortniczuk has identified either the 2036 or 2044 Olympic Games as editions to bid for ©Getty Images

"About 7,000 athletes took part in the European Games.

"Just over 11,000 athletes took part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, as will be the case next year in Paris.

"So it's just a matter of translating what we've done here on a larger scale."

Bortniczuk feels Polish capital city Warsaw would be the most suitable host and has identified 2036 or 2044 as a potential edition to target.

He suggested that they be prepared to bid for both due to the possibility of being unsuccessful the first time.

The 2036 Games are the soonest edition of the Summer event that is yet to be assigned a host.

Poland will have a lot of competition if it does decide to bid as candidacies have been confirmed from Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.

Aiming for the Winter Olympics has been completely ruled out by Bortniczuk due to a lack of downhill sport facilities.