Former ADK Holdings President given suspended sentence for bribing Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee member

Former President of Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings Shinichi Ueno has been given a suspended prison sentence for bribing a member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee.

Ueno was today given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, by Tokyo District Court judge Masahiro Tomoshige, despite prosecutors seeking two years in prison, as reported by Japan News.

Judge Tomoshige described Ueno as playing "a leading role" in the case, which centres around bribes paid to Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi.

In May, former executive of ADK Holdings Shigeharu Hisamatsu and his former assistant Toshiaki Tada were both given suspended sentences in connection with the bribery scandal.

Hisamatsu and Tada were arrested along with Ueno in October 2022.

Ueno admitted sending Takahashi JPY14 million in return for favours ©Getty Images

Ueno admitted at a court hearing in February that he paid more than $100,000 (£79,490/€91,500) in bribes to Takahashi.

Announcing his verdict Tomoshige said Ueno was aware of the illegality of bribing Takahashi, and that he showed no remorse for his actions.

"Although Ueno admitted to the charges, he repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse," said Tomoshige.

The court ruled that Ueno asked Takahashi for favours, including having ADK Holdings take part in sponsor-soliciting work for Tokyo 2020, and in return sent Takahashi JPY14 million (£78 million/$101 million/€91 million).

Takahashi, a senior managing director at advertising giant Dentsu, has previously been charged with taking financial inducements.

The ongoing fallout from the bribery scandal has derailed Sapporo’s bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics, which was "paused" last year, due to the scandal and a lack of public support.

Earlier this month, the Japanese Olympic Committee discussed plans to approve the city as a candidate for either the 2034 edition or an even later date.