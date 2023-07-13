The British Olympic Association (BOA) has renewed its partnership with Randox Health, announcing the company as the official diagnostic health partner for Paris 2024.

The two parties have worked together for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 with Randox providing Team GB with COVID-19 testing services at the Summer and Winter Olympics.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Randox for the second time following the success of our work together for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022," Andy Anson, chief executive of BOA, said.

"Due to Randox’s expert support we were the only major nation to attend both Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 to not record any positive Covid-19 cases, which was truly remarkable.

"Ensuring we have the best possible performance environment in place for our athletes is critical to the success of the team at an Olympic Games, and sector-leading medical services are key to that strategy.

"Randox share our ambition to support the health and wellbeing of the nation and it’s great that access to their specialist services are open to the general public and athletes alike."

Randox said it will collaborate with Team GB to spread awareness about the need to be proactive about health by using comprehensive diagnostic screening.

All Team GB athletes will have access to Randox's in-clinic and home testing services as part of the deal.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership as the Official Diagnostic Health Partner of the British Olympic Association and Team GB, particularly as every athlete increasingly focuses their preparations on the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, for which we wish them every success," Randox Health founder and managing director Dr Peter FitzGerald said.

"Randox are at the forefront of comprehensive diagnostic testing to reduce illness and optimise health and performance - not only for athletes but also in our everyday lives.

"Our range of preventative testing programmes, which are widely available through a growing network of Randox Health Clinics and home test kits, provides a data based, analytical approach to move from sickness management to prevention, promoting longer, healthier lives for all.

"We know that much more can be done to improve health and well-being across the nation - working with Team GB we aim to change the way the UK thinks about health."