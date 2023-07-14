The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has enlisted freight and logistics company Jacanna as an official partner for "upcoming elite Games".

The firm has partnered with NZOC before for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympics as well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Jacanna will support the New Zealand team by providing logistical support and ensuring the delivery of athlete equipment for events.

"We're really proud to be partnering with the New Zealand Team," said Jacanna chief executive Blair Cosford.

"The brand reflects what we stand for at Jacanna and we're excited to play a small part in helping our athletes perform at their peak in front of the whole world.

"The most specific challenge would be sending food items to any country.

Jacanna last provided logistical services for NZOC at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"Food items are always the most challenging due to the strict regulations most countries have around importation of food.

"It takes time, documentation, and sometimes negotiations but we always get the athletes what they need in the end."

Cosford says Jacanna shipped all sorts of items for Tokyo 2020 including spa pools and kitchen sinks.

A highlight for her though is to be able to deliver athlete uniforms for the Games.

"It's pretty cool for us be an instrumental part of the chain in getting the uniform to the athletes," she said.

"It's an item that everyone can relate back to the New Zealand Team and provides a feeling of success and gratitude to be a part of the process."

NZOC has expressed its gratitude to Jacanna for its support and providing "essential support in ensuring a smooth and successful journey".